CLARK Thomas formerly of Husbands Bosworth, passed away peacefully on 18th January 2020, aged 91 years. Beloved husband of the late Lily, loving dad of Allan and Trevor, father-in-law of Jen and Lorraine, much loved grandad of Lucy, Ben and Rachele, Sarah and Julie and great grandad of Alex, Ted and Jack. Funeral Service at Kettering Crematorium (Edgar Newman Chapel) on Friday 31st January at 10.00am. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for British Heart Foundation may be sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN.
Tel: 01858 462524
Published in Harborough Mail on Jan. 30, 2020