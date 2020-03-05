|
|
|
HOYES Thomas Leonard
(Tom) Of Peaker Park Care Village, formerly of Gilmorton & Foxton. Passed peacefully away at Leicester Royal Infirmary on 25th February 2020, aged 63 years. Much loved and loving husband of Mary. Tom's Funeral Service will take place at All Saints Church, Gilmorton, on Tuesday 17th March at 12.30 p.m., followed by burial. Family flowers only. Donations if desired for Multiple Sclerosis Society and the Stroke Association may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524
Published in Harborough Mail on Mar. 5, 2020