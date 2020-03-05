Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Hoyes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Hoyes

Notice Condolences

Thomas Hoyes Notice
HOYES Thomas Leonard
(Tom) Of Peaker Park Care Village, formerly of Gilmorton & Foxton. Passed peacefully away at Leicester Royal Infirmary on 25th February 2020, aged 63 years. Much loved and loving husband of Mary. Tom's Funeral Service will take place at All Saints Church, Gilmorton, on Tuesday 17th March at 12.30 p.m., followed by burial. Family flowers only. Donations if desired for Multiple Sclerosis Society and the Stroke Association may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524
Published in Harborough Mail on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -