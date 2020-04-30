|
Cory Timothy David passed peacefully away in his sleep after a long battle with illness on 27th April, aged 77. A beloved husband and best friend of Maureen, much loved father of Katie and Amy, father-in-law of James and Johan, and grandfather to be. He will be sadly missed by all of his family and friends. Private cremation. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Mermaid Dialysis Centre, Wells Community Hospital Trust may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Apr. 30, 2020