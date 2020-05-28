Home

J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
GOODE Valerie Of Market Harborough, died peacefully on 21st May 2020, aged 85. Beloved wife of Dennis, loving mother of Alan and Roy and mother in law of Yvonne and Charlotte. Much loved nan of Richard and David & Sam. Dear sister of Eileen and sister in law of Jean. Private funeral service at Kettering Crematorium on Tuesday 2nd June. Donations if desired for British Heart Foundation may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN. Tel 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on May 28, 2020
