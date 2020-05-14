|
Pope Wendy
(Pollard) Passed away peacefully at South Lodge Care Home on Wednesday 29th April 2020,
aged 87 years.
Mother of Simon, Tim and Tony,
mother in law to Hilary, Claire and Debbie. Grandmother to Matthew, Sarah, Alice, Stuart and Louise, and great grandmother to Ewan.
Mother was loved by all and was a loving influence at all times. She will be remembered for her love, energy and commitment to her family.
Always willing to support and enjoy the activities of her grandchildren.
She will be missed, always loved by all and remembered for her love and joy.
A private funeral will take place on Tuesday 19th May and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, may be made to the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust c/o
A. J. Adkinson & Son
Funeral Directors, online at www.ajadkinsonandson.com
Tel: 0116 2712340
Published in Harborough Mail on May 14, 2020