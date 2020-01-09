|
Berry Yolande Formerly of Cromwell Crescent, Market Harborough passed away peacefully on 25th December 2019, aged 82 years. Loving wife of the late Fred, dear mother of Chris, Tim, Dawn, David, Colin and Graham and a much loved grandma and great grandma. Funeral Service at St Nicholas Church, Little Bowden on Friday 17th January at 11.00am followed by interment at Market Harborough Cemetery. Flowers welcome, alternatively donations for Vista may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN. Tel 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Jan. 9, 2020