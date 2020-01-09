Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
Resources
More Obituaries for Yolande Berry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Yolande Berry

Notice Condolences

Yolande Berry Notice
Berry Yolande Formerly of Cromwell Crescent, Market Harborough passed away peacefully on 25th December 2019, aged 82 years. Loving wife of the late Fred, dear mother of Chris, Tim, Dawn, David, Colin and Graham and a much loved grandma and great grandma. Funeral Service at St Nicholas Church, Little Bowden on Friday 17th January at 11.00am followed by interment at Market Harborough Cemetery. Flowers welcome, alternatively donations for Vista may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN. Tel 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -