TOTZ - Alex & Olivia Goodin Howard, beautiful twin babies born on June 19, 2015 in Lexington, KY were called home to be Angels on Monday April 22, 2019 at their home in Totz, KY.

They were preceded in death by great grandmother, Janette Gilbert; and on Wednesday April 24 they reunited with their precious mother who loved them so much, Allyson Michelle Howard.

They leave to cherish their memory, their father, Chad Howard; brother, Ozzy Howard; sisters, Heather Holland and fiancé Cody Logan; Whitney Wilson; grandparents; Clark Helton, Vicki & Randy Blakley; Debbie and Charles Moore, Dennis & Joy Howard; aunt: Amanda Blakley; uncles, Randy (Nina) Blakley, II, Shawn Helton, Shane (Amie) Athearn; Cousin, Luke Turner; a special niece, Albany Logan.

Joint Funeral services will be conducted at 6:00 pm on Sunday (April 28) at the Harlan Baptist Church with Rev. Jeff Noah and Rev. Tim Daniels officiating. Music will be provided by Seth Carmical.

Private Burial will be held on Monday (April 29) at the Resthaven Cemetery in Keith, KY.

Visitation will be after 3:00 pm on Sunday (April 28) at the Harlan Baptist Church until the funeral hour.

Please feel free to leave a condolence, memory, or photo at www.aljfh.com

Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Alex & Olivia.