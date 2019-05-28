CAWOOD - Alice Hammonds, 99, of Cawood went to her heavenly home on Friday, May 24, 2019, at the Harlan App. Reg. Hospital. Born December 23, 1919 in Molus, she was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her family. She believed in the Pentecostal faith and loved going to church before her health declined.

Alice was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey Hammonds; and her parents, Hiram Howard and Lizzie Saylor Howard.

Survivors include three daughters, Wanda Gross, Cawood, KY; Helen Hammonds, Appalachia, VA; and Norma Jean Rush, Buffalo, NY; a step-son, Carl Rasnick Byers, Franklin County, VA; 13 grandchildren, Susan Stewart, Alesa Tenebruso, Arthur Reed Rush, Jr., Sherry Robin Anderson, Edward Ortiz LeBron, Darlene Ortiz LeBron, Joseph Ortiz LeBron, Christopher Ortiz LeBron, Rachel Holmes, Frank Vaughn, Jr., Matthew Vaughn, Wesley Vaughn and Steven Vaughn; 29 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Wednesday from 5 until 11 pm at the Cawood Church of God Mountain Assembly.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 pm Thursday, May 30, 2019, at the Church with the Reverend Franklin Stewart officiating.

Burial will follow in the Stewart Cemetery at Cawood.

Harlan Funeral Home is in charge of her arrangements.