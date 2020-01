EVARTS — Allen Saylor, 48 of Evarts was born on August 22, 1971 in Harlan and entered Heaven on January 24, 2020.

A memorial service will be held at 2 o'clock on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the House of Prayer in Jesus Name at Shields, Ky with Rev. Bruce Helton officiating.

The staff of Henson & Rich Funeral Home would like to offer our heartfelt sympathy to the Saylor family and friends during your time of bereavement.