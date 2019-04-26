TOTZ - Allyson Michelle Howard, 42 of Totz, KY passed away Wednesday morning of April 24, 2019 at the Doctors Hospital of Augusta, GA.

She was born March 18, 1977 in Harlan, KY to Clark Helton and Vicki Harris Blakley.

She is preceded in death by her precious twin babies, Alex and Olivia Howard; grandparents, Charles A. Harris; great grandparents, Lloyd & Zolian Burns and Bob and Nell Harris.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her father, Clark (Ollie) Helton; her mother, Vicki (Randy) Blakley; her husband: Dennis Chad Howard; loving children; Heather Holland & fiancé Cody Logan, and Ozzy Howard; grandchild Albany Logan; brothers: Shawn Helton, Randy (Nina) Blakley, II; sister: Amanda Blakley; nephew,: Luke Turner; grandmothers: Barbara Burns Jemley & Winona Harris; uncles, Brad (Deborah) Harris, Alan Harris, Joe (Donna) Jemley; aunts, Teresa (Sam) Metcalf, Beth (Terry) Tompkins, Susan Childers King, Katie Childers Hall, Priscilla (Roy) Odher; she leaves a host of cousins, friends, & other relatives.

Joint Funeral services will be conducted at 6:00 pm on Sunday (April 28) at the Harlan Baptist Church with Rev. Jeff Noah and Rev. Tim Daniels officiating. Music will be provided by Seth Carmical.

Private Burial will be held on Monday (April 29) at the Resthaven Cemetery in Keith, KY.

Visitation will be after 3:00 pm on Sunday (April 28) at the Harlan Baptist Church until the funeral hour.

Please feel free to leave a condolence, memory, or photo at www.aljfh.com

Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Allyson Michelle Howard.