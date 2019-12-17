RIO VISTA - Alta Marie Lowe Perkins, 64 of Rio Vista passed away early Sunday morning of December 15, 2019 at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Center in Hazard.

Alta was born August 30, 1955 in Harlan to the late Charles and Billie Shepherd Lowe. She was a homemaker and believed in the Church of God faith.

Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her granddaughter, Amber Hughett; sister, Carolyn Miller; brother, Charlie Lowe; and niece, Tina Miller.

She is survived by her husband, Danny Glen Perkins, Sr; children, Robert Hughett, Lemma Hughett, Danny Glen (Betty) Perkins, Jr, Derrick Perkins; grandchildren,

Tommy Hughett, Silas Grubbs, Madison Napier, Ethan Napier, Savannah Napier, Lindsay Perkins, and Danny Glenn Perkins, III; great grandchildren, Chloe, Sydnee, & Bexlee;

brothers, Harley and Raymond Lowe; very special lifelong friend, Nadine Howard; she leaves a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Funeral services will be 1:00 pm Thursday (Dec. 19) in the chapel of the Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home with Rev. Allen Jones officiating.

Burial will follow in the Resthaven Cemetery at Keith, KY.

Visitation will be after 11:00 am Thursday (Dec. 19) until the funeral hour at Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home.

Please feel free to leave a memory, condolence, or photos at www.aljfh.com

Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Alta Lowe Perkins.