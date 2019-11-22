HARLAN - Barbara Estridge Alred went to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on November 20, 2019. Barbara was born November 2, 1946 in Leslie County to the late Arthur Estridge and Ann Estridge.

Barbara was a proud graduate of Loyall High School where she was a cheerleader and Key Club Sweetheart. Barbara married her high school sweetheart Damon and they were blessed with 53 years of marriage. They had three children Dusty, Russell and Anissa . They were blessed with two daughters –in- law Holly and Whitney and four grandchildren Rhett, Rhileigh, Ally and Darren. She was also blessed to have several special nieces and nephews, Rick Parsons, Rex Parsons, Stacy (Bryant) Noah, LeAnne (Bryant) Huff. She is also survived by brother Rex Estridge, and sisters Dolly Bryant (Husband Perky) and Fran Parsons. Barbara was a wonderful, wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, aunt and sister.

Throughout her life Barbara found joy in her service to family and community. She was a PTO President, School Board Member, and operated the Loyall Pool for many summers. She founded the Veteran's Day Program at both James A. Cawood High School and Harlan County High School.She was a retired High School History teacher with a career spanning two decades as a dedicated and beloved educator. Her career included time teaching at Evarts High School, James A. Cawood High School, and Harlan County High School. Barbara was the head of the history department at James A. Cawood and Harlan County High School. She was a dedicated teacher who loved her students and instilled in them that they were special and loved by God. She was a Christian who loved God and a true patriot who loved her country. She left an indelible impression on every person she knew. She will be sorely missed by friends, family, and all who knew her until reunited in victory in Heaven.

Visitation will be Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 4PM to 6PM in the Chapel of Mount Pleasant Funeral Home. Funeral Services will follow at 6PM with David Alred officiating. Burial will be Monday, November 25, 2019 at 11AM at Resthaven Cemetery with Family and Friends serving as pallbearers.

Mount Pleasant Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Barbara Alred.