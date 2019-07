LANSING - Barbara Spurlock, 73, of Lansing, IL, formerly of Evarts passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019, at her home.

Visitation will be Saturday at the Evarts Funeral Home beginning at 12 noon with funeral services to follow at 4 pm. Burial will follow in the Evarts Memorial Gardens.

See www.evartsfuneralhome.com for complete obituary.