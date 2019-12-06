TOTZ - Bernice Peace Smith, 79, of Totz, formerly of Closplint, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019, at the UK Hospice Center in Lexington. Born September 1, 1940 in Bell County, Bernice had lived in Harlan County most of her life. She retired as a Cafeteria Manager with the Harlan County Board of Education, served as a volunteer at Christ's Hands and the HARH Ladies Auxiliary, and believed in the Baptist faith.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Bicel Smith; her parents, George Peace and Lucy Wynn Peace; a daughter, Myra Smith Gibson; a sister, Wilma Peace Short; and a brother, Morris Peace.

Survivors include three children, Ronnie Smith and wife, Donna, Harlan; David Smith and wife, Missy, Brookside; and Karen Smith Baker and husband, Ben, Cawood; two sisters, Alma Jean Tolliver, Pineville; Shirley Morgan and husband, Jack, Cincinnati; and three brothers, George Peace, Jr., Kayjay, KY; Jay Peace, Closplint; and James Peace and wife, Earline, Holmes Mill.

Also surviving are eight grandchildren, James Gibson, Matthew and Brandon Smith, Brittany Baker Major, Katelyn Baker Card, Taylor Baker, Michael Smith and Kayla Howard; 20 great-grandchildren, Myra, Callie, Emma, Addlynn, Rylee, Liam, Kaylee, Jalen, Jaliyah, Jazzmyn, Kendrick, Aria, Piper, Keira, Rayanna, Gunner, Ava, Kaylynn, Kimber and Prayleigh; and a host of other family and friend.

Visitation will be held Monday, December 9, 2019, beginning at 12 noon with services to follow at 3 pm in the Chapel of the Evarts Funeral Home. The Reverend Frank Howard and the Reverend Eddie Huckleby will officiate.

Burial will follow in the Evarts Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Evarts Funeral Home is in charge of her arrangements.