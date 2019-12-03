HARLAN - Betty Arvin, age 82 of Harlan passed away peacefully on Sunday December 1, 2019 at Hazard Appalachian Regional Hospital. She was born January 14, 1937 to Robert and Maude Seals. She was a member of the Liggett Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Robert and Maude Nolan Seals, brothers; Grant, Glenn, Jess, Frank, Jim and Bobby Jo, sisters; Wilma, Ora, a husband Harold Brewer, a sister which Betty felt that was like a second Mother to her which was Laura.

She leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 46 years Edward Arvin, sons: Virgil Arvin and wife Patty of Harlan, Jimmy John Arvin and wife Lisa of Harlan, daughters: Dennie Lively and husband David of Harlan, Maudie Miniard and husband Tony of Harlan, Corrine Kirkland and husband Chuck of Missouri, a sister: Myrtle Brewer of Cawood, Grandchildren: Michael Shepherd, Danielle Brewer, Reverend Brenton Lively, Derek Lively, Patrick Arvin, Anthony Miniard, Johnathan Arvin, Ashley Vincent, Autumn Kirkland and Ian Kirkland, 13 great grandchildren and a special friend Donald Hall and wife Christy.

Celebration of Love will be on Wednesday December 4, 2019 from 12 to 1 pm in the Chapel of Mount Pleasant Funeral Home. Funeral Service will follow at 1 PM with the Reverent Gary Craig Sr. officiating. Interment will follow at Day Jackson Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Mount Pleasant is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Betty Arvin