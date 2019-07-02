ROSSPOINT - Betty Bennett, of Rosspoint, went home to be the Lord on June 28, 2019. She is the daughter of the late Boyd and Margie Brock Caldwell and had celebrated her 64th birthday on June 21st.

Betty wed the love of her life, Ronnie on February 10, 1981 and they proceeded to build a life together which always included a home filled with love and family.

In keeping with Bettys wishes she was cremated, and her ashes will be scattered at Norris Lake.

There are no services planned at this time.

Bettys wishes are under the direction of Henson & Rich Funeral Home.