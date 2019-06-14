LONDON - Betty Faye Boggs, age 69, of London, KY met her Lord Jesus on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Continued Care in Corbin, KY after an enduring battle with cancer.

She leaves behind her loving husband, Wendell Boggs; her mother, Gladys Sanders Cornett; her daughter, Wendy Nicole Depew & husband David of London, KY; five siblings, Brenda Polly & husband Bobby of Gilley, KY, Cathy Ison & husband Terry of Cumberland, KY, Alan Cornett & wife Alma of Cumberland, KY, Danny Cornett of Gilley, KY, Norma Childers & husband John of Lexington, KY; two grandchildren, Kailey Marianna Depew and Jacob David Depew, plus a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

She was preceded in death by her father, Clyde Cornett.

Betty was a retired relationship banker having worked at BB&T for more than 30 years. She was a member of Sandhill Baptist Church. She faithfully served as a Sunday School teacher since 1972 and as a bookkeeper for the church. Betty lived a Christian life. She taught us how to live by love, light and hope. She adored her family, especially watching her grand kids play ball. She was also an avid UK Wildcat fan.

The family would like to thank the staff of UK Markey Cancer Center, , St. Joseph London Infusion Center and Hospital, and the staff of Continued Care Center of Corbin. Donations in Betty's memory can be given to the in Lexington, KY where she stayed many nights during her treatment.

The family will receive friends on Friday, June 14, 2019 beginning at 5:00 p.m. at Sandhill Baptist Church, in Cumberland, KY. Funeral services for Betty Faye Boggs will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. also at Sandhill Baptist Church with Pastor Jimmy Jenkins officiating. Burial will follow at the Cornett Cemetery. The family has entrusted House-Rawlings Funeral Home with the arrangements.