HARROGATE, Tenn. — Betty Lou Hudson, 81, of Harrogate, TN went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 23rd after a brief illness. She was born August 15th, 1938 in Tinsley, KY and spent her childhood in Cawood and Lenarue KY. Betty was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Betty was a member of Pump Springs Baptist Church. She enjoyed making her famous " chow chow" and spending time with her beloved cat, "Baby," and most of all, spending time with her family and friends. Everyone who knew Betty was captivated by her sense of humor and grace. She always had the funniest things to say and made everyone laugh. The doctors and nurses at Middlesboro ARH, who took care of her for the 20 days all got attached to her, because of her humor and kindness. Those beautiful blue eyes of hers were full of love and light.

She is proceeded in death by her husband, Donald Hudson, her brother Fred "Freddie" Johnson, and grandson Joshua Hudson. Betty is survived by her two sons, Donald Hudson JR (wife Cotha) Mark Hudson (wife Debbie), one sister, Sherry Doepel (husband Jim) brother, William " Bill" Johnson (wife Susan) grandchildren, Meagan, Paige, Phillip, Alex, Evan, DJ and many great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be on Sunday, December 29th at Henson & Rich Funeral Home in Harlan, KY. Visitation with family and friends will be from 2 PM to 4 PM, and short service following at 4 PM. Burial will be held privately.

Her family would like to extend a thank you to all who have sent their love to our family.

