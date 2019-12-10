EVARTS - B.H. "Jim" Gilbert, age 88 of Evarts, KY, went home to join his loving wife in Heaven on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Signature Lifestyles of Jefferson City. He was a member of Buffalo Trail Baptist Church. Jim was preceded in death by his loving wife of 61 years, Juanita Gilbert.

Survivors include his two sons, Wendell (Linda) Gilbert and Darrell (Darlene) Gilbert; grandchildren, Jennifer Baird of Lebanon, TN., Michael (Keri) Gilbert of Lebanon, TN., and Danielle (Clyde) Wilson; great-grandchildren, Alexa, Isaiah, Jeremiah, Braydon, Colin, and Hannah; special niece, Cheryl King, who was like a daughter, and her son Chris.

The family extends special thanks to the staff of Signature Lifestyles of Jefferson City for the loving care that made him feel at home with his family.

A family funeral service will be in LeJunior, KY at King Cemetery.

Arrangements by Alder Funeral Home