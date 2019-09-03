KEITH — Billy Farley, age 81, of Keith, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday September 2, 2019 at St. Joseph East in Lexington. He was born July 31, 1938 to the late Brady and Estelle Johnson Farley. He was a Road Crew Supervisor for the Harlan Fiscal Court and Assistant Maintenance Director for the Harlan County Board of Education. He was also a former United States Marine for three years.

Bill is preceded in death by his parents: Brady Farley and Estelle Johnson Farley, sister Sue Helton and nephew James Helton.

He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of forty years Shelby Jean Farley of Keith, Daughters: Susan Farley Taylor of Wallins, Villie Katherine Farley of Keith; Sister, Betty Jo Helton of Keith, Grandsons: Robbie Taylor and wife Brandie of Mt. Vernon, Brady Jack Taylor and wife Liv of Wallins, Great Grandchildren Baylee Taylor and Hannah Taylor of Mt. Vernon and Amber Jack Taylor of Richmond, Special brother and sister in law Jim and Robbin Edwards of Frankfort, very special nephew Michael Helton of Keith, special nieces Jennifer Boggs and husband Hobert of Wallins, Vicky White and husband Darian of Smith.

Visitation will be Wednesday September 4, 2019 in the Chapel of Mount Pleasant Funeral Home from 5 to 7 PM. Funeral service will follow at 7 with the Reverend James Middleton officiating. Graveside Service will be Thursday September 5, 2019 at 11 AM at Helton Farley Cemetery, to go in procession the family will meet at the funeral home at 12:30. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Military rites will be performed by the Harlan County Honor Guard.

Mount Pleasant Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mr. Billy Farley.