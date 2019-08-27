HIGHSPLINT — Bobby Joe Blackburn, 62, of Highsplint, was born on July 15, 1957 and passed from this earth on August 26, 2019.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Feby Branman.

He leaves behind his beloved soul mate, Chris, whom he cherished; three beautiful girls, Carla (Corbin), Misty (Hyden), Jessica (Hyden); three great sons, Gary (Virginia), Cobern (Harlan), Charles (Georgia); a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; three sisters, Alice (Harlan), Marie (Pine Mountain), Ruby (Indiana); a most wonderful brother, Ray (Lexington); lots of Church family and friends; and his most precious pet, Tee Tat.

He is gone to be with Jesus and wants his family to know that he loves them all.

Visitation will be held Tuesday from 5 until 8 p.m. at the Evarts Funeral Home and Wednesday from 5 until 7 p.m. at the Closplint Church of God. Funeral services will begin at 7 p.m. with the Reverend Frank Howard, the Reverend James Sanders and the Reverend David Ferrazza officiating.

Graveside services will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at the Evarts Memorial Gardens.

His family and friends will serve as pallbearers with Ben Holman and David Polson serving as honorary pallbearers.

Evarts Funeral Home is in charge of his arrangements.