HARLAN — Bonnie Wilson Ford, 92, of Harlan, went home to be with her Lord & Savior on Monday, February 10, 2020.

She was born November 29, 1927 in Gransboro, TN to the late McKinley & Bessie Hatmaker Wilson. She was a longtime member of Elcomb Baptist Church.

Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her 11 brothers, Virgle, Delmar, Junior, Odie, Don, Emmett, Eugene, Von, Douglas, Robert, and baby Wilson; 1 sister, Carrie Miller.

Survivors include, 3 children, Sylvia Ford Saylor of Harlan, Ronald (Ginger) Ford of Loyall, and Wanda (Vincent) Williams of Hazard; 3 grand daughters, Melissa (Earl) Hall, Rebekah and Rachel Ford; 2 great grandchildren, Brittany (Raven) Ison and Cody Hall; 1 great great grandson, Asher Coy Ison; 1 brother, Roger Wilson of Alabama; 2 sisters, Delsie Mefford and Clariese Ford both of LaFollette, TN; she also leaves a host of nieces and nephews to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be 5:00 p m -7:00 pm Friday (Feb. 21) at the Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home.

Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm in the Chapel of the Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home with Rev. Larry Johnson officiating.

A second visitation will be held Saturday (Feb. 22) from 11:30 am - 1:00 pm at the Grantsboro Baptist Church in Grantsboro, TN with a graveside service to follow in the Grantsboro Cemetery.

Family and friends will serve as Pallbearers.

