AGES - Carl Ed "Pap" King, 78 of Ages, KY passed away Monday, at the St. Joseph Hospital in London, KY.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday at 11-AM in the chapel of the Henson & Rich Funeral Home with the Rev. Bill Moore and the Rev. Danny McCreary officiating. Burial will follow in the Resthaven Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Friday, from 5-8-PM in the chapel of the Henson & Rich Funeral Home.

Henson & Rich Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.