Carl Edward Benge

HARLAN — Carl Edward Benge, age 83, born September 17, 1935 of Speedwell, TN, formerly of Harlan Co. passed away Friday, July 26, 2019. He was of the Protestant faith, a US Army Vietnam war veteran and retired after 20 years of service.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Grover C and Elsie Benge; brother, Paul Benge; a sister, Ruby Alice Benge.

Survivors include his wife, Alice Benge; Daughter: Sheila Holder & son-in-law, Larry Holder; Brother: Cleve Benge; a host of nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life service will be 5:00 - 8:00 pm, Friday, August 2, 2019 at the Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home.

Published in The Harlan Daily Enterprise from July 30 to July 31, 2019
