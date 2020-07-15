Carl Obradovich 1929- 2020 Carl "Buby" Obradovich, 90, of Lynch, Kentucky passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 5th in Hazard, KY. One of the last remaining first generation son of immigrants to Lynch, he was born in the old Notre Dame Hospital in Lynch on July 14, 1929 to parents Joe and Martha Vogel Obradovich (immigrants from Montenegro and Germany, respectively), and with the exception of his time in the U.S. Army, was a lifelong resident of Lynch. A 1947 graduate of Lynch High School, Buby began his 38 year career working for United States Steel in 1945, working behind the counter of the company restaurant "slinging hot dogs" for the coal miners in and around Portal 31. He was drafted in 1951, and following basic training at Camp Crittenden in Morgantown, KY served as an infantryman with Company A, 172nd Infantry Regiment, 43rd Infantry Division as part of the Army of Occupation in Munich, Germany. Buby attained the rank of Corporal and put in charge of a section of bazooka men. While in Germany, he enjoyed spending time with his Aunt Clara and other family members that resided in Trier. Following his honorable discharge in 1953 at Camp Meade, Buby hitchhiked back to Lynch where he resumed working for US Steel. After "getting his papers" he became a mine foreman, retiring in 1983 as General Mine Foreman at 32 Mine (North Winifred).
On November 3, 1956 he married the love of his life, Phyllis Ann Satterfield who survives him. Buby is also survived by son, Todd and wife Lisa (Cornett), and son Chris, and partner Tina (Blanton), as well as 4 granddaughters that he loved to entertain; Ashley Larsen (Nathan), Megan Hueffed (David) of Huntsville, AL, Kaitlin Obradovich, Tuscaloosa, AL, and Elena Obradovich, Lynch. He has one great-granddaughter, Madeline Rose Larsen, and was looking forward to the birth of his first great-grandson, Anderson Robert Hueffed in November. He is also survived by his brother, Mike O'Bradovich (MaryJo) of Lynch, and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Buby was known for his love of family, the Lynch Bulldogs, the University of Kentucky Wildcats, and the City of Lynch where he served numerous years on the City Council. Although retired he never stopped working, nor was he a quitter. He took great pride in the community, always picking up trash along the way on his daily walks. He loved coal mining, picking blackberries in the summer, cracking black walnuts in the fall, and collecting old marbles that washed up around old houses in Lynch. Always selfless, he put everyone first, and was always quick to offer assistance to anyone in need. Buby was a member of VFW Post 5171, the American Legion, Knights of Columbus, and a Kentucky Colonel.
Services were held on Friday, July 10 at the Tri-City Funeral Home, 506 Holly Street, Benham, KY from 5-8 PM. Homily was given at the Church of the Resurrection, Lynch on Saturday, July 11 at 11 AM.
Tri City Funeral Home is honored to serve the Obradovich Family.
