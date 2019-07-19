FAYETTEVILLE - Carol Ann (nee Blair) Miniard of Fayetteville, OH. Born on April 9, 1939 in Cumberland, KY. Went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the age of 80. Beloved wife of the late Major M. Miniard. Loving mother of Steve Miniard, Sherri Parker, Randy Miniard and Susan Michelle (James) Berger. Caring grandmother of Rebecca Huff, Brian Sumpter, Megan Miniard, Christian Miniard, John Miniard, Laura Miniard, James Major Berger and Lucy Miniard. Dear sister of David (Emma) Blair and the late Fredia Morris, Bascum Blair, James Blair, Jacqualine Lundsford, Delores Tolliver and Charlie Joe Blair. Cherished daughter of the late James Everett and Tennie (nee Miller) Blair. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and many dear friends. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 22, 11 AM - 12 Noon at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 1668 St. Rt. 28, Goshen, where services will immediately follow at 12 Noon. Interment, Evergreen Cemetery, Miamiville, OH. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com