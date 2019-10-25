JONES CREEK - Carolyn Mossie Burkhart Casteel, 51, of Jones Creek, KY, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at her residence following a long illness. She was born April 1, 1968 in Ft. Knox, KY. Carol was a homemaker and believed in the Baptist Faith.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 1 PM in the chapel of the Henson & Rich Funeral Home with Pastor Brian Greene and the Rev. Lloyd Ray Burkhart officiating. Burial will follow at Evarts Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

The family will receive friends on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 6 - 9 PM in the chapel of the Henson & Rich Funeral Home.

