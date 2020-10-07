1/1
Carrol Humphrey Ball
Carrol Humphrey Ball 1966- 2020



Carroll Delilah Humphrey Ball, 53, of Lexington, formerly of Harlan County, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020, at the St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington. She was born October 20, 1966 and had worked as an ER Technician for 14 years and private in-home care for five years. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and family and had attended the Pine Flat Baptist Church in her youth.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Patsy Casteel Burkhart; her step-father, Lonnie Ray Burkhart, Sr.; and her father, Frank Humphrey.

Survivors include two children, Nina Sizemore and Kristopher Huff; two grandchildren, Emily Hurst and Trey Sizemore; her boyfriend, John Henson; a sister, Linda Hall and husband, Ronnie; two brothers, Mike Humphrey and Frank Humphrey and wife, Kim; and a host of other family and friends.

Visitation will be held Wednesday from 4 until 8 pm at the Evarts Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, October 8, 2020, at 12 noon in the Chapel of the Evarts Funeral Home with the Reverend Jack Carmical officiating.

She will be laid to rest in the Kelly Family Cemetery at Bailey's Creek.

Evarts Funeral Home is in charge of her arrangements.

Published in The Harlan Daily Enterprise from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
