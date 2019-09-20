CAWOOD - Charles Ledford, 67, of Cawood, passed away Friday, September 20, 2019 at Harlan Appalachian Regional Hospital. He was born to the late W. Bob and Hettie Dilbeck Ledford on April 2, 1952.

Mr. Ledford is preceded in death by his Parents; Loving Wife, Audrey Ledford; Brothers, Bobby Ledford Sr., Howard Ledford Sr. and Kenneth Ledford; Sister, Melva Jean Ledford; In laws, Lawrence and Viola Collins.

Charles is survived by his Loving Children, Kelly Stephens and Husband David and Charlie Ledford and Wife Michelle; Grandchildren, Jordan Stephens and Wife Brooke and Casey Ledford; Great Grandchildren, Gunnar and Mason Rhett Stephens; Brother, George Ledford Sr.; Host of Nieces, Nephews, Family and Friends will also mourn his passing.

Visitation will be Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 6PM till 9 PM in the Chapel of Mount Pleasant Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be Monday, September 23, 2019 at 12 PM also in the Chapel with Jerry Collins, Willard King and Tom Helton officiating. Burial will follow at the Day – Jackson Cemetery in Cranks. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers.

Mount Pleasant Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mr. Charles Ledford.