Charles McGinnis Jones 1925- 2020 CHARLES McGINNIS "GINNIS" JONES, 95 years of age, passed away peacefully on the morning of October 4th 2020 after an incredible life of love and happiness.



He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 72 years, Ruth Jones; his sons Gary Michael and David Charles Jones; his parents, Wright and Nellie Jones and Denton and Marie Harville; and his sisters Dorothy Jones Collins and Mildred Jones.



He is survived by his only grandchild, Rebecca (Chad) Smock; three great grandchildren, Charlie Smock, Katherine and Anna Smock; and daughter in law, Connie Jones, all of Kodak, TN. Two sisters, Anita Boswell and Arlene Brown and a special niece, Lira (Danny) McCreary, all of Verda, KY; a cousin Charlene (Michael) Coleman of Raleigh, NC, and a host of nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be held Thursday, October 8th, 2020, beginning at Noon at the Verda First Baptist Church. Funeral services and a celebration of his wonderful life will be conducted at 2:00 pm at the Church with Pastor Danny McCreary officiating.



Burial will follow at the Resthaven Cemetery at Keith with family and friends serving as pallbearers with military rites by the Harlan Honor Guard.



Evarts Funeral Home is in charge of his arrangements.



