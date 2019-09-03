LOYALL — Charles Spurlock, Jr, 71 passed away Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 at his home. Funeral services will be 1:00 pm Thursday in the Chapel of the Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home with Rev. Kenny Clem and Rev. Lonnie Napier officiating.

Burial will follow in the Resthaven Cemetery, Military Rites will be observed by the Harlan Honor Guard. Visitation will be 6 - 8 Wednesday at the funeral home. Full obituary is at www.aljfh.com Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Charles Spurlock, Jr.