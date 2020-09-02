Christopher Charles Dozier 1959- 2020 Christopher C. Dozier (Chris) of Lavergne, TN, went home to be with our Lord on August 16, 2020. It was Chris's wishes to be cremated.
Chris was born in Harlan, KY, on December 22, 1959. He was employed by International Paper Company in Murfreesboro, TN for over thirty years.
Chris is survived by his wife of twenty-four years, Tammy Dozier; three children, Brittney (Dustin) Dozier, Anna (Matt) Johnson, Tatum (Cody) Merbitz; seven grandchildren; one aunt, Ruth Kennedy of Murfreesboro, TN; one brother, Paul (Jean) Williams of Corbin, KY; several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Chris was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Dozier; son, Adam Dozier; parents, Willard and Kathleen Vandagriff Williams Dozier; three brothers, Ernest L, William A, Robert A. Dozier; grandparents, Lee and Georgia Vandagriff, Ernest L and Minnie Dozier; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, and nieces.
A future Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.
Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, (931) 289-4277, NaveFuneralHomes.com
.