CHURCH HILL — Christopher Lee Helton, 31 of Church Hill, departed this life, Monday, December 16, 2019. Chris was born and raised in Harlan, KY, graduating from Evarts High School in 2007. He joined the Air Force, serving his country for 4 years. Chris was deployed overseas in support of Operation Enduring Freedom receiving various awards for his service. He was a loving, devoted husband, father, son, brother and friend to all. Chris loved playing golf and baseball and was known for being an avid Kentucky Wildcat Fan. Chris had such an unforgettable presence and personality about him that will be greatly missed.

Preceding Chris in death are grandmother, Wanda Helton; aunts, Tangela Helton and Kim Perkins.

Left to cherish Chris' memory are his wife, Megan Helton; daughter, Madison Helton; mother, Anna Dunn (Wes); father, Tony Eldridge (Adrianna);mother-in-law, Mona Thomas (Jim); sisters, Jordan Eldridge, Lauren Dunn and Abigail Pendergrass; brothers, Alex Helton, Logan Dunn, Eli Eldridge, Paul Robbins; brother-in-law, Adam Sizemore (Emma); grandparents, Bobby and Phyllis Dunn, Charles and Shelia Eldridge, LeeRoy Helton and Marcus Nease; aunts, Georgia Wilmoth (Ray), Misty Huff (Stacy) and Nora Helton; nieces, Kirra Snelling, Charleigh Eldridge and Lanie Dunn; nephews, Austin and Wyatt Sizemore; special friends, Derek Sheffield, Hobert Cornet and Ernie Moore.

Military Graveside Rites will be conducted by the American Legion Hammond Post 3/265 at 1:00 pm, Friday, December 27, 2019 at VA Mountain Home National Cemetery, Mountain Home, TN. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:45pm.

A Celebration of Chris' Life will follow at 3:00 pm on Friday, December 27, 2019 at the Kingsport Renaissance Center, 1200 East Center St., Kingsport, TN 37660.

Honorary pallbearers are Derek Sheffield, Alex Helton, Logan Dunn and John Parker.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Chris' honor to Mission22, www.mission22.com/give or the , www.support.woundedwarriorproject.org.

