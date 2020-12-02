Christopher Lee Thompson 1952- 2020 Christopher Lee Thompson, 68, formally of Lynch, KY, fell asleep in death on Friday, November 20, 2020, at Continuing Healthcare of Cuyahoga Falls, Cuyahoga Falls, OH. Chris was born on July 11, 1952, to the late Norman ("C-boat") and Annie D. Thompson in Lynch. Growing up, Chris, (aka "Big Apple"), liked to fish and work with his granddad on plumbing jobs. Like many of us, he enjoyed eating, pizza being one of his favorite foods. Some of his Junior High classmates may remember Chris' many good hiding places during school hours...for which he got in trouble when he got home. Upon graduating from Lynch High School in 1970, Chris moved to Detroit, MI, where he was employed at Saint John's Hospital for some 40 years. After retirement, he relocated to Akron, OH. In addition to his parents, Chris was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jack and Sarah Mae Thompson, Julia B. Washington; and a baby sister. Survivors include his siblings: Norman Jr. ("Scuchie"), Warrensville, OH; Bennye (and Gloria), Akron, OH; Deborah Hardy (and Melvin), Lynch; Tracy Blair (and Mark), Loudon, TN; Kyle (and Donna), Lynch; uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Because of Covid 19, a virtual memorial service will be held via Zoom and telephone tie in on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 3 pm. If I would like to join, please contact Deborah at 606-524-5876 or Tracy at 865-809-0714. The Thompson family would like to express their appreciation for the phone calls, texts, cards and many acts of kindness during this time.



