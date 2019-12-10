WALLINS - Claude R. Hatfield, 84 of Wallins, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019 at the Harlan Appalachian Regional Hospital. He was born to the late Andrew and Josie Campbell Hatfield on August 20, 1935 in Stanfill, KY. Claude was a truck driver for over 30 years, hauling both coal and petroleum products. At the end of his driving career he was recognized for having over one million accident-free miles. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, and anything to do with U.K. Sports

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Derrick Hatfield; a sister, Cleta Balltrip; and five brothers, Earl, Ed, Kenneth, Howard and K.J. Hatfield.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife of over 56 years, Charlene Goins Hatfield, Wallins; three children, Ray Hatfield and wife Amy, Beechgrove, TN; Randy Hatfield and wife Lori, Cynthiana, KY; and Angela Sullins and husband Jason, Murfreesboro, TN; one brother, Charles Hatfield and wife Carolyn, of Liggett, KY

Also surviving are 12 grandchildren: Raymond Hatfield (Stephanie), Mara Hatfield, Randy Remsburg (Erica), Alisa Dolak (Matt), Amber Curry (Austin), Krista Merriman (Brandon), Randy Hatfield (Jackie), Douglas Hatfield, Derrick Hatfield (Melissa), Jackson Harrison (Ashley), Jessica Hatfield and Jonathan Sullins; 17 great-grandchildren; special cousins, Bill and Bernice Buchanan; and special friends, Ronnie and Tina Shoope.

Visitation will be Thursday, December 12, from 5 until 8 pm in the chapel of Harlan Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be conducted on Friday at 12 noon in the chapel with Rev. Odie Carroll officiating. Burial will follow in the Goins Cemetery on Happy Top with grandsons and nephews serving as pallbearers. Military Rites will be performed at the cemetery by the Harlan Honor Guard.

Harlan Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.