ROSSPOINT - Claudia C. Barnes, 87 of Rosspoint, KY passed away on the early morning of Monday, October 7, 2019 at the Harlan ARH.

Mrs. Barnes was born September 21, 1932 in Rockcastle Co., KY to the late Finley and Maggie Reynolds Cornett. She had resided in Harlan Co. for over 70 years having worked at Newberry's, Fashion World, and Wal Mart. She was a member of the Poorfork Church of Christ, enjoyed going to church, reading her bible and watching Gospel Music on TV.

Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her sister, Retha Sergent.

She is survived by her husband, Neil Barnes; daughter, Kimberly (Tim) Messer; 2 grandchildren, Matthew Wayne and Lucas Ryan Messer; 1 sister, Dorothy Ditty; she leaves several nieces, nephews, other relatives to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm Wednesday (Oct. 8) at the Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home.

Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm in the Chapel of the Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home with Pastor Philip Green & Bro. Bill Ellis officiating. Music will be provided by Beverly Nantz, Larry Johnson, and Beth Creech.

Burial will be 11:00 am Thursday at the Resthaven Cemetery, Keith, KY. Family & Friends is asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:30 to proceed to the cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Tim Messer, Matthew Messer, Lucas Messer, Steve Sergent, and Guy Sergent, Jr.

