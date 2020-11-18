Colleen Eldridge 1941- 2020 Patsy Colleen Eldridge entered the glorious realm of her Heavenly home on Monday, November 16, 2020 following a lengthy illness. She was born November 3, 1941 near Molus, Kentucky and had lived here most of her life. She was a member of Kentenia Full Gospel Church at Wallins.



Colleen was many things to many people, and she touched many lives while on this earth. She was full of love. She loved her job - driving several generations of children on her school bus for Wallins Elementary School for over 24 years! She loved to quilt and she loved to cook - her specialty being her famous peanut butter cake and peanut butter fudge. She loved her family - taking great joy in caring for them, cooking for them, and spending time with them. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were truly the light of her life, as they were able to bring a smile to her face even as her health was failing. She loved her family so, so much! But most of all, she loved Jesus. She loved serving the Lord with all of her heart. She was a Prayer Warrior - praying earnestly for her loved ones and friends. Her ability to intercede by prayer was well known.



Colleen is preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Harvey Eldridge; her parents, Murl Saylor and Rosie Hall Saylor; a grandson, Jared Abraham; and great-grandson, Christian Griffith.



Survivors include two daughters, Karen Stephens and husband Delbert, Coldiron; and Lisa Abraham and husband Greg, Tremont; one son, Raymond Harvey Eldridge, Jr. and wife Edwina, Wallins; one sister, Jackie Henry and husband Roy, Williamstown, KY one brother, Neal Wayne Saylor and wife Kathy, Taylorsville, KY; four grandchildren: Devin Griffith and husband James, Coldiron; Aaron Stephens and wife Heather, Whitesville, KY; Megan Tolliver and husband Marshall, Wallins; and Raymond Eldridge III, Wallins; five great-grandchildren: Callie Rose Griffith, Caleb Griffith, Braxton Stephens, Eli Stephens and Aliyah Tolliver; two sisters-in-law, Vickie Saylor and Dorothy Eldridge; as well as a host of other family and dear friends.



Visitation for Colleen will be from 5 - 7 pm Wednesday, Nov. 18, at the Kentenia Full Gospel Church at Wallins.



Funeral services will follow at 7 pm with Rev. Ed Houston, Pastor Greg Abraham and Rev. Raymond Eldridge, Jr. officiating.



Interment services will take place at 2 pm Thursday at Resthaven Cemetery, Keith, KY. The procession will leave the church at 1:30 pm.



Serving as Pallbearers are Ray Eldridge, III, Aaron Stephens, Greg Abraham, Delbert Stephens, James Griffith and Marshall Tolliver.



Arrangements entrusted to Harlan Funeral Home.



