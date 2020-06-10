Curtis Lynn Roper
Curtis Lynn Roper 1944- 2020 Curtis Lynn Roper age 75, husband of Judy Jarvis Roper, passed away June 4, 2020, at Baptist Health in Richmond, KY. Curtis was born in Harlan County to the late Albert Ray and Mabel Mize Roper, he graduated Harlan High School in 1963 and dearly loved his Harlan Football teammates, Curtis was retired from the Harlan Independent School system but was also involved with the family business Roper's Moving and Storage, as well as Modern Electric and Furniture Company and The Rock Christian Book Store. While living in Berea, Curtis was a member of the Church on The Rock, and he loved being Dad and Grandad to his family. Curtis was also preceded in death by his sisters Jan Owens, Billie Sue Roper, and 4 infant siblings.

Curtis is survived by his wife Judy Jarvis Roper, his children: Sherry Ausmus, and Brent (Charlotte) Roper and sisters, Glenda Anderson and Betty (Gary) Simpson, and grandchildren: Emily and Rachel Ausmus, Dylan and Kayleigh Roper, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Visitation for Curtis will be Tuesday, June 9, 2020, from 11 am - 1 pm at Lakes Funeral Home, funeral services will be at 1 pm at the funeral home. Officiated by Jagger Coffey and Larry Henry. Burial services will be private at Madison County Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Mike Anderson, Brian Anderson, Greg Thomas, Tim Thomas, Craig Simpson, Scott Owens, Ben Owens, and Dylan Roper. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Kentucky State Police Trooper Island PO Box 473 Albany, KY 42602, in memory of Curtis Roper. Online condolences at www.lakesfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Harlan Daily Enterprise from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
