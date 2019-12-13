WATTS CREEK - Daniel Boone Farley, Jr., 74, of Watts Creek went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at the Harlan App. Reg. Hospital. He was born July 30, 1945 in Leslie County. He worked as a coal miner for 35 years, was a member of the Wallins Baptist Church, and was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel Boone Farley, Sr. and Fannie Mae Shell Farley and one sister, Jessie Marie Farley.

Boone is survived by his wife, Phyllis Milwee Farley, Watts Creek; three children, Julie Jackson and husband, Otis, Harlan; Daniel Farley and wife, Tiffany, Fresh Meadows; and Jennifer Edwards and husband, Jason, Watts Creek; one brother, Anthony Farley and wife, Sue, Watts Creek; three sisters, Oma Jean Smith and husband, Bob, New Tazewell, TN; Evelyn Webb and husband, Verlon, Jr, New Tazewell, TN; and Hazel Simpson and husband, Hurston (Bud), Watts Creek.

Also surviving are five grandchildren, Maddilyn Farley, Ashley Farley, Jeremy Jackson Jason Jackson and Emily Raleigh; and six great-grandchildren, Haley Scearse, Caleb Scearse, Addison Jackson, Caiden Jackson, Jeremy Jackson, Jr. and Alexie Jackson.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday in the chapel of Loyall Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, December 13, 2019, in the chapel with the Reverend Freeman Clark officiating.

Burial will be in the Farley Cemetery at Watts Creek with family and friends serving as pallbearers. The Harlan Honor Guard will perform Military Rites at the cemetery.

Loyall Funeral Home is in charge of his arrangements.