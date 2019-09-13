Danny Lundy (1950 - 2019)
Service Information
Henson & Rich Funeral Home
414 Mound St
Harlan, KY
40831
(606)-573-1362
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Bethel Holiness Church
Obituary
HARLAN - Danny Ray Lundy, 69, of Harlan, Ky, passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019 at his residence. He was born July 1, 1950 at Catrons Creek, Ky. Danny had previously been employed by Giles Moving and Storage. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family,

He is preceded in death by his parents, Lumas and Betty Lundy; his brother, Jimmy Lundy; his two sisters, Mary Farmer and Shirley Darmohray.

He is survived by his siblings, Sonny (Alma) Lundy, Jack (Cathy) Lundy, Fred Lundy, Donald (Judy) Lundy, Linda (Johnny) Noe, Wilma Maggard and Debbie Baker. Also his nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, relatives and friends also survive.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 2 PM at Bethel Holiness Church the Rev. John Lundy officiating.

Published in The Harlan Daily Enterprise from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019
