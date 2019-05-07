ASHEBORO - It is with great sadness that the family of David Ray Disney announces his passing on May 4, 2019. Dave (Dad, Husband, Papaw, Brother, Uncle, Cousin, Nephew and Friend) was a resident of Asheboro, NC and shared a home with his loving wife Marty. He is preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Deloris Disney and his wife of 44 years, Dorothy "Dot" Disney.

He is survived by his wife Marty Norman Disney of Asheboro, NC, daughter, Wendy Disney Cornett (Gary Cornett) of Hudson, NC, son James David Disney (Jennifer Disney) of Lebanon, TN, four grandchildren Alyssa Cornett Rodriguez, Granite Falls, NC, Wesley Cornett, Hudson, NC, Shelby Disney and Greyson Disney, Lebanon TN and great grandson, Levi Rodriguez. David is also survived by his sisters, Dianne Disney, Denise Ingram, and Debbie Disney, two step children, Beth Tyndall and Lee Shroud, Aunts, Uncle, Cousins, Nephews, Nieces, a great nephew, a great niece, and many lifelong friends.

Dave was born in Benham, KY on November 30, 1948. He grew up in Cumberland, KY and lived there 65 years where he married Dot and raised Wendy and Jamie. He graduated from Cumberland High School in 1966 and earned an associate degree at Southeast Community College. Dave proudly served his country in 1969 in the US Army, Vietnam War and was awarded the Bronze Star.

Dave was a coal miner at US Steel, EMT, Mine Inspector, Investigator and a retired Supervisor at Kentucky Department of Mines and Minerals. He loved the mountains and the beach, spending time with Marty, his kids and grandkids, playing golf, and beach vacations. Dave was loved and respected by all who knew him, but most importantly he was a child of God.

The graveside funeral will be held at 3:00 pm May 6 at Charlie Maggard Cemetery, Blair, KY. If you wish to follow the funeral procession to the cemetery, meet at the Tri City Funeral Home in Benham at 2:30 pm.

Pallbearers: Jamie Disney, Greyson Disney, Gary Cornett, Wes Cornett, David Ingram, Chris Tyndall. Honorary pallbearers: Jerry Ulery, Larry Ball, and Carlos Shepherd.

