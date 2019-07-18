KODAK - David Charles Jones, age 71 of Kodak, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019. While David spent most of his life in Evarts, Kentucky, he spent the best part of his life in Kodak, Tennessee near his grandchildren. David was loved by everyone who knew him, adored by his family and was the best dad and grandad in the world.

David was preceded in death by his brother, Gary Michael Jones.

David is survived by his wife, Connie Jones; daughter, Rebecca Smock and husband Chad; grandchildren, Charles, Katherine, and Anna Smock; and parents, Charles and Ruth Jones.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kodak United Methodist Church, 2923 Bryan Road, Kodak, TN 37764 or to Verda First Baptist Church, 326 State Highway 1601, Evarts, KY 40828.

The family will receive friends 12 -2 PM Saturday with funeral service following at 2 PM in the Chapel of Atchley Funeral Home with Reverend Melissa Smith, Reverend Danny McCreary, and Reverend Larry Leming officiating. Interment will follow in Middle Creek Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Vic Brown, Chris Jackson, Scott McCreary, Eddie Jones, Chad Smock, Robbie Haley, and Connor Haley. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.