Debra Morgan 08/12/1958- 2020 Debra L. Morgan, 62, of Bledsoe, Ky. Passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020 at her residence. She was born August 12, 1958 in Bell Co, Ky. Debra was a retired schoolteacher having last taught at Stinnett Elementary School and she was also a member of the Green Hills Community Church.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Larry Morgan and her parents, Denver and Esther Sparks.



She is survived by her daughter, Andrea Ward of Bledsoe, Ky; her granddaughter, Kylie Ward; her brother, Glenn Sparks of Bledsoe, Ky; her sister, Carmen Jones of Bledsoe, Ky; her niece, Aiden Jones of Bledsoe, Ky. And several other relatives and friends also survive.



Memorial services were conducted Friday, July 3, 2020 at 1-PM at the Green Hills Community Church with the Rev. David Spencer officiating. Burial will follow in the Brock-Sparks Cemetery of Bledsoe, Ky.



To the family of Ms. Morgan, the staff of Henson & Rich Funeral Home would like to offer you our heartfelt sympathy during your time of bereavement.



