Delilah Rogers Foutch 1985- 2020 Delilah Rogers Foutch, 34 of Lynch was born October 16, 1985 passed away on Saturday morning of August 15, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family following a courageous battle with cancer.
She was a devoted mother, wife, and a sweet and caring friend to all who knew her. She has a Masters Degree in Human Services and loved working and helping those in need.
She is preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Ruben Shepherd; paternal grandfather, John Rogers, cousin Jennifer Hansel and brother in law, Jonathon Caldwell; niece, Lilah Caldwell.
She is survived by her beloved children, Mike and Balin Foutch, Mikalynn Foutch; her husband, Michael Foutch; her parents, Bob and Barbra Rogers; sister, Sarah Caldwell, mother & father in law, Sam and Lena "Chick" Foutch; niece, Zoey Caldwell; nephew, Keegan Caldwell; aunts, Carol (Joe) Thomas, Dorothy Stewart, Rita Cornett, Lavann Nelson, Donna Huff, Sue (Jim) Robinson, and Joyce Hensley; grandmothers, Reva Rogers and Joyce Shepherd; cousins, James Huff, Jay Huff, Tiffany Watts, Tiara Sczzepan, Victoria Baker, Deavin Stewart, Sharon Hansel, Mercury Nelson, Donnie Shepherd, Whitney Creech, Katie Lewis, Stevie Holbrook, Holly Sturgill, Hollie Green, Mackenzie Niece, Rachel Robinson, and Jason Robinson; aunts Becky Lewis and Jenny Scott; uncle, Curtis Rogers and Johnny Rogers; a devoted friend who has went above and beyond helping her in her time of need, Betty Reynolds; she leave a host of other relatives and many friends to mourn her passing. Special thank you to Johnny and Donna North
Visitation will be Tuesday (August 18) from 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm at the Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home.
Funeral services will follow at 2:00 pm in the Chapel of the Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home with Rev. Bill Combs officiating.
Burial will follow in the Westlawn Cemetery at Cumberland, KY with Jimmy Langley, Josh Bunnell, Chris Lowe, Mercury Nelson, Stevie Saylor, and Steve Saylor serving as Pallbearers. Honorary Pallbearers will be Donnie and Allen Shepherd.
Please feel free to leave a condolence, memory, or photo at www.aljfh.com
Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Delilah Rogers Foutch.