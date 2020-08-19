1/1
Delilah Rogers Foutch
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Delilah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Delilah Rogers Foutch 1985- 2020 Delilah Rogers Foutch, 34 of Lynch was born October 16, 1985 passed away on Saturday morning of August 15, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family following a courageous battle with cancer.

She was a devoted mother, wife, and a sweet and caring friend to all who knew her. She has a Masters Degree in Human Services and loved working and helping those in need.

She is preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Ruben Shepherd; paternal grandfather, John Rogers, cousin Jennifer Hansel and brother in law, Jonathon Caldwell; niece, Lilah Caldwell.

She is survived by her beloved children, Mike and Balin Foutch, Mikalynn Foutch; her husband, Michael Foutch; her parents, Bob and Barbra Rogers; sister, Sarah Caldwell, mother & father in law, Sam and Lena "Chick" Foutch; niece, Zoey Caldwell; nephew, Keegan Caldwell; aunts, Carol (Joe) Thomas, Dorothy Stewart, Rita Cornett, Lavann Nelson, Donna Huff, Sue (Jim) Robinson, and Joyce Hensley; grandmothers, Reva Rogers and Joyce Shepherd; cousins, James Huff, Jay Huff, Tiffany Watts, Tiara Sczzepan, Victoria Baker, Deavin Stewart, Sharon Hansel, Mercury Nelson, Donnie Shepherd, Whitney Creech, Katie Lewis, Stevie Holbrook, Holly Sturgill, Hollie Green, Mackenzie Niece, Rachel Robinson, and Jason Robinson; aunts Becky Lewis and Jenny Scott; uncle, Curtis Rogers and Johnny Rogers; a devoted friend who has went above and beyond helping her in her time of need, Betty Reynolds; she leave a host of other relatives and many friends to mourn her passing. Special thank you to Johnny and Donna North

Visitation will be Tuesday (August 18) from 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm at the Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home.

Funeral services will follow at 2:00 pm in the Chapel of the Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home with Rev. Bill Combs officiating.

Burial will follow in the Westlawn Cemetery at Cumberland, KY with Jimmy Langley, Josh Bunnell, Chris Lowe, Mercury Nelson, Stevie Saylor, and Steve Saylor serving as Pallbearers. Honorary Pallbearers will be Donnie and Allen Shepherd.

Please feel free to leave a condolence, memory, or photo at www.aljfh.com

Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Delilah Rogers Foutch.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Harlan Daily Enterprise from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home
114 South 3rd Street
Harlan, KY 40831
(606) 573-3757
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved