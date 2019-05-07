Della Noe

Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home
114 South 3rd Street
Harlan, KY
40831
(606)-573-3757
LOYALL - Della Lou Noe, 73 of Loyall passed away on Monday May 6, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 pm Thursday in the Chapel of the Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home with Rev. Ed Houston and Rev. Gary Grubbs officiating. Burial will follow in the Resthaven Cemetery at Keith, KY. Visitation will be 5 – 8:00 pm Wednesday at the Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home.

Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Della Lou Noe. Full obituary information is at www.aljfh.com
Published in The Harlan Daily Enterprise from May 7 to May 8, 2019
