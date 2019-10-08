HARLAN - Don Halcomb, 76 of Harlan, was born on May 4, 1943 in Louisville, KY and entered Heaven on October 2, 2019 at Christ Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Funeral services will be Sunday at 3 o'clock in the Chapel of Henson & Rich Funeral Home with Rev. Sean Daniels, Rev. Steve Daniel and Rev. Doug Daniel. A gathering of family and friends will also be Sunday from 1 PM until the funeral hour.

Military Burial Honors will be performed by the Harlan County Honor Guard Monday, at 11AM at Resthaven Cemetery Chapel.

To the family of Don Halcomb, the staff of Henson & Rich Funeral Home would like to offer our heartfelt sympathy during your time of bereavement.