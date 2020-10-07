Donald B Evans 1948- 2020 Donald "Donnie" Bruce Evans, 71, of Evarts passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Born October 1, 1948, he had lived in Harlan County most of his life. Donald graduated from LMU and the University of Kentucky. He attended EKU where he played football for the honorable Roy Kidd. During his career, Mr. Evans worked as a state representative for the Nevada School Teachers' Union, a psychologist for Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap, VA, and he worked as a Behavioral Health Therapist for Harlan App. Reg. Hospital.



He is preceded in death by his father, Roy Evans, Sr. and his mother, Julia Howard Evans.



Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Linda Parker Evans, Evarts; three children, Jared Gilbert, Evarts; Meaghan Evans and companion, Ryan Hodges, Bristol, TN; and Tessa Evans and companion, Michael Amburgey, Harlan.



Also surviving are two sisters, Joyce Kirby, Evarts; Sharon Shepherd and husband, Bob, Evarts; four brothers, Roy Evans, Jr. and wife, Barbara, Richmond, KY; Daniel Evans and wife, Ellen, Berea, KY; David Evans and wife, Debbie, Ages; Robert Evans and wife, Melissa, Evarts; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.



Funeral services were conducted Saturday, October 3, 2020, at the Red Bud Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor John Luttrell officiating.



His entombment will be at the Resthaven Cemetery at a later date.



Evarts Funeral Home was in charge of his arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store