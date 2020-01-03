NICHOLASVILLE — Donald Wayne Brassfield, 74 of Nicholasville was born on June 26, 1945 at Highsplint, KY and entered Heaven on December 30, 2019 in Lexington, KY. He was a US Army Veteran and a retired Medical Technician.

He is preceded in death by his parents, William Luke Brassfield and Margaret Short Brassfield; his wife, Betty Brassfield; his brothers, James "Jim" Brassfield, Rowland Brassfield and William "Bill" Brassfield, also his sister, Juanita Venable.

He is survived by his brothers W.L. Brassfield and wife Joey, Fred Brassfield and his sister, Elvenia Earles along with a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be Monday, January 6, 2020 at 1PM in the chapel of Henson & Rich Funeral Home with Rev. Paul White officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery with military honors by the Harlan County Honor Guard.

Visitation will be Monday from 11AM until the funeral hour at the funeral home.

The staff of Henson & Rich Funeral Home would like to offer our heartfelt sympathy to the Brassfield family and friends during your time of bereavement.