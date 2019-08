CAWOOD — Donna Napier Clem, 57, of Cawood, KY passed with her family by her side on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, due to a sudden illness.

Memorial services will be held Friday, August 9, 2019 at 4-PM in the Chapel of the Henson & Rich Funeral Home with the Rev. Franklin Stewart officiating. Visitation will also be held Friday, from 3-PM until 4-PM.

Arrangements under the direction of Henson & Rich Funeral Home.