ALEXANDRIA, IN – Donnie M. Cornett, 86, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in St. Vincent Anderson Regional Hospital following an extended illness

He was born on November 22, 1933 in Harlan County, Kentucky to Sterling and Myrtlee (Houston) Cornett and has lived in Alexandria since 1992. Donnie enlisted in the United States Army and served during the Korean War from 1953 to1954 and during the Viet Nam War from 1966 to 1967. He was a coal miner for Benham Coal Company in Harlan County for 20 years. He belonged to the Pentecostal Church. Donnie enjoyed hunting, fishing, and raising vegetables in his garden. He was very fond of his pets. Time that he got to spend with his grandkids was very special to Donnie.

Survivors:

Son-David Troy (Jenny) Van Matre-Alexandria

Three daughters: Lesa Butcher, of South Carolina, Teresa (David) Eisenbise-Yorktown, Dana (Chris) Hogue in Harlan County.

Several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Two brothers-Tracy (Donna) Creech, of Bedford, Charles (Teresa) Creech, of Dione.

Several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Judy Ann Cornett, a son, Donnie Lawson Cornett, and siblings, Claudette Kochine, Francis Coleman and Tommie Creech.

It was Donnie's request to be cremated with no public services.

Owens Funeral Home is honored to handle cremation arrangements for Donnie and serve the Cornett family.